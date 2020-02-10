Sessia (KICKS) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Sessia has a market capitalization of $832,445.00 and approximately $4.07 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001381 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. In the last week, Sessia has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sessia Token Profile

KICKS is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,133,358 tokens. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

