Shadow Token Price Reaches $0.0539 on Top Exchanges (SHDW)

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded 148.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Shadow Token token can now be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded up 160.7% against the US dollar. Shadow Token has a market cap of $377,284.00 and $118.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.16 or 0.03479232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00248855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00135643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com.

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

Shadow Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

