Sharder (SS) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Sharder has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sharder token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. Sharder has a market capitalization of $425,846.00 and approximately $32,388.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Sharder alerts:

About Sharder

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sharder

Sharder can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, DDEX, IDEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

