Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,899 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Shaw Communications worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $19.83 on Monday. Shaw Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0757 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 84.26%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

