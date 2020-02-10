Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.97. 442,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,728. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $154.21 and a twelve month high of $184.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.