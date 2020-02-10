Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.52.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW opened at $572.55 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $410.35 and a one year high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $579.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.