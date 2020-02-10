Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 9,139 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,318 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,174 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,779,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,494,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,410.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.40. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $104.26 and a 12-month high of $185.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura upped their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

