ShipChain 24-Hour Volume Hits $893.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. ShipChain has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $893.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.19 or 0.03484761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00252056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00136978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io.

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

