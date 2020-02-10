Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $179,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $404,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $179,120.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $160,960.00.

SWAV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,611. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.44.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 214.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

