Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vitec Group (LON:VTC)

Vitec Group (LON:VTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VTC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.83) price objective on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Vitec Group stock opened at GBX 1,025 ($13.48) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,062.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.87 million and a PE ratio of 15.97. Vitec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 960 ($12.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56).

About Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

