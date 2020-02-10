Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

BVC traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 46 ($0.61). 185,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,934. BATM Advanced Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 42.43. The stock has a market cap of $202.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of metropolitan area networks; and bio-medical products. The company's Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems worldwide.

