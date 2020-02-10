Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

UPGS traded down GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 59.40 ($0.78). 1,049,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,690. UP Global Sourcing has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 99.40 ($1.31). The company has a market cap of $49.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.84.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

In other news, insider Graham Screawn acquired 17,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £15,263.60 ($20,078.40).

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers its products principally under the Beldray, Salter, Intempo, Russell Hobbs, and Progress brands. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is based in Oldham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.