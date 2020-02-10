Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIE. Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €127.69 ($148.47).

Shares of FRA:SIE remained flat at $€108.30 ($125.93) during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,568,163 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €115.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €105.38. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

