Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.07 ($48.92).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €40.72 ($47.34). 240,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of €42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

