Signatum (SIGT) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Signatum coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Signatum has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Signatum has a total market capitalization of $42,242.00 and $2.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00026171 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011272 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.48 or 0.02723569 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002932 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Signatum Profile

Signatum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Signatum’s official website is signatum.org. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Signatum

Signatum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signatum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signatum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signatum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

