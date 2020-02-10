Silent Notary (SNTR) Achieves Market Cap of $217,199.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX and TOPBTC. During the last week, Silent Notary has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $217,199.00 and $75,639.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Silent Notary alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.19 or 0.03484761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00252056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00136978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, DEx.top, DDEX, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Silent Notary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silent Notary and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.