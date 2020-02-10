Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,465 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,275 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.57% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,750,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $132,566,000 after buying an additional 584,763 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,387,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5,981.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 525,784 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,586,000 after buying an additional 517,139 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 454,898 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,081,000 after buying an additional 94,668 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,342 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,271. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

