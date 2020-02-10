Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €91.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €78.38 ($91.13).

Get Siltronic alerts:

Shares of Siltronic stock traded down €1.20 ($1.40) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €93.28 ($108.47). The company had a trading volume of 58,677 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is €91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €77.37. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($178.14).

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.