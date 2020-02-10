Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Shares of OVCHF opened at $8.00 on Friday.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.