SingularityNET (AGI) Price Hits $0.0201 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liqui, Kucoin and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $10.85 million and $879,712.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.70 or 0.03557479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00257990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00136409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002643 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Tidex, Kucoin, DragonEX, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.