Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) VP Sells $1,885,567.98 in Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIRI. ValuEngine lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sirius XM from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 4.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,818,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,944,000 after purchasing an additional 671,928 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sirius XM by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,690,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,376,000 after purchasing an additional 714,051 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 8.4% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 12,160,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,067,000 after purchasing an additional 939,435 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 21,821.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sirius XM by 425.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,254,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

