SJA Financial Advisory LLC Has $19.04 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 13.3% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $64.88. 5,091,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57.

