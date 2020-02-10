SJA Financial Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 22,682 iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,243,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,016,000 after purchasing an additional 74,356 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,012.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 875,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,288,000 after purchasing an additional 833,970 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 334,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,282,000 after purchasing an additional 83,677 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 261,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 235,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMB stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $115.74. 2,546,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,790. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.86 and a 200-day moving average of $113.75. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.36 and a one year high of $116.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

