SJA Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 6.6% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.58. 577,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,411. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.43 and a one year high of $131.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.92 and a 200-day moving average of $122.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

