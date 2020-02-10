SJA Financial Advisory LLC Sells 21,703 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,703 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF accounts for 2.8% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC owned 1.72% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $727,000.

FMAT stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,273. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72.

