Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus raised Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

SKX opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Skechers USA has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,051 shares of company stock worth $2,700,143. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,827,000 after purchasing an additional 104,462 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 2,957.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 782,862 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

