Skycoin Price Up 26.6% This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $12.01 million and $802,578.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00007214 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, C2CX, Iquant and ChaoEX. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.19 or 0.03575830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00254326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00136655 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, Iquant, ChaoEX and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

