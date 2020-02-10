Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $113.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $3,898,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,229.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,043 shares of company stock valued at $23,811,977. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,653,050.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 73,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 607,282.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 528,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after purchasing an additional 528,336 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 34,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

