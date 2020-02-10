SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,063 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of SL Green Realty worth $40,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

SLG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.07. 901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,927. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $96.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

