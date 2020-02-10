Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $57,450.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $51,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $52,150.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $50,150.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $53,875.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $55,925.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $58,025.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.

Slack stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 60,615,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,423,438. Slack has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Slack by 67.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WORK shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.76.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

