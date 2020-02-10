SM Energy Co Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

SM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.16. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

