SM Energy Co to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

NYSE:SM opened at $9.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 54,882 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 97,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53,221 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

