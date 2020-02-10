Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sells 40,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,942,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,893,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, January 9th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $1,752,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $437,300.00.

SMAR stock opened at $48.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Smartsheet by 136.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 285.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,344 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

