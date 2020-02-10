Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $484,300.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $484,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kara Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $424,000.00.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $48.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,344 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 624.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,070 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,881,000 after acquiring an additional 57,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,774,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. First Analysis began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

