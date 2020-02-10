Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Snap in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Aegis began coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $17.13 on Monday. Snap has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $161,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,314,528 shares in the company, valued at $23,990,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $171,448.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 265,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,855,551.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,652 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 126.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 29.8% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Snap by 6.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.