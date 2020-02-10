Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.25 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Snap has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $87,480.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,256,630.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $22,481,349.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,866,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,728,946.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

