Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,269 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $171,448.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 265,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,855,551.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $22,481,349.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,866,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,728,946.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Cowen raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

SNAP stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

