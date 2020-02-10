Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $8,099,674. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,128,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.66. 11,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,140. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.58 and its 200-day moving average is $159.81. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $143.12 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

