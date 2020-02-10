Snetwork Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.17 Million (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Snetwork token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and YunEx. Over the last seven days, Snetwork has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Snetwork has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $1.74 million worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.03571525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00252815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00136350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Snetwork Token Profile

Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,654,586 tokens. Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html. Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Snetwork

Snetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

