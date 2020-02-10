SnowGem Trading 9.7% Higher This Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $434,665.00 and approximately $117,172.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,775.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.93 or 0.02247798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.11 or 0.04549341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00748950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00852504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00120349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00706965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 22,204,280 coins and its circulating supply is 22,127,188 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

