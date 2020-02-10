Social Activity Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Social Activity Token has a market cap of $61,959.00 and $1.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Activity Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and IDEX. In the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Social Activity Token Profile

Social Activity Token is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social.

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Activity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

