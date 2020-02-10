Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Sodexo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $21.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.