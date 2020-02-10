SOLVE Hits Market Capitalization of $37.14 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001157 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Bittrex. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $37.14 million and $1.33 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.16 or 0.03479232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00248855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00135643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,424,138 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

SOLVE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

