Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) versus Concho Resources (OTCMKTS:CXO) Financial Survey

Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) and Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonde Resources and Concho Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonde Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Concho Resources 0 6 14 1 2.76

Concho Resources has a consensus price target of $114.30, indicating a potential upside of 47.88%. Given Concho Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Concho Resources is more favorable than Sonde Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Sonde Resources and Concho Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A Concho Resources 28.98% 3.24% 2.28%

Risk & Volatility

Sonde Resources has a beta of 40.69, suggesting that its stock price is 3,969% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concho Resources has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonde Resources and Concho Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Concho Resources $4.15 billion 3.74 $2.29 billion $4.59 16.84

Concho Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sonde Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Concho Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Sonde Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Concho Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Concho Resources beats Sonde Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonde Resources

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Canadian Superior Energy Inc. and changed its name to Sonde Resources Corp. in June 2010. Sonde Resources Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

