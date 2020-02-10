Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Sells $117,089.28 in Stock

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $117,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.76. 2,017,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,227. Sonos Inc has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -458.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sonos’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sonos Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after buying an additional 153,381 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SONO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

