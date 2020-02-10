Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Sonos in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Sonos stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sonos has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.49 million. Sonos had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 153,381 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

