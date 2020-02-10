SophiaTX (SPHTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $482,033.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. SophiaTX has a market cap of $482,033.00 and $18,952.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SophiaTX has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Liquid and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SophiaTX Profile

SPHTX is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

