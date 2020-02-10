Southern Co (NYSE:SO) is Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Southern comprises 3.1% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $68.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,314. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

