Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Southern comprises 1.1% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,544 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,593 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,477,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,187,000 after buying an additional 237,829 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,638,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,314. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,545,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

