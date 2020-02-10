Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,239 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO opened at $68.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,744.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.